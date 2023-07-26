APC Vice Chairman, Lukman Resigns Over Imposition Of Ganduje As National Chairman

Comrade Salihu Lukman, the North-west National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the National Working Committee (NWC), has announced his resignation from the party. In a resignation letter dated Wednesday, July 26, 2033, Lukman stated his decision to step down from his position while affirming his intention to remain a member of the party.

In his letter, Lukman expressed his hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presumed leader of the APC, will continue to uphold principles of justice within the party. While tendering his resignation, he also took the opportunity to extend his appreciation to the APC leaders in Kaduna, particularly acknowledging the efforts of former governor Nasir El-Rufai and others.

The reasons behind Lukman’s resignation were not explicitly mentioned in the letter, but it appears that his decision was influenced by his desire to align with a vision of justice and possibly to indicate a shift in his political stance. As the news of his resignation spreads, it may prompt discussions and speculations about the internal dynamics and challenges within the APC.

source: the nation online news

