APC Vice Chairman, Lukman resigns over alleged plans to impose Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from his position in protest. His resignation comes amid speculations that former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is being considered for the role of APC’s National Chairman. In a letter dated July 26 and addressed to the APC National Working Committee, led by the acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Lukman expressed his dissatisfaction with the current atmosphere within the party, which he believes detes from the vision of its founding fathers.

Lukman had previously cautioned the APC against appointing Abdullahi Ganduje as the replacement for former National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. He strongly opposed the idea, stating that such a move would be detrimental to the party. His concerns centered on what he perceived as potential negative consequences if Ganduje were to assume the leadership position. He referred to this decision as “suicidal,” warning against the repercussions it might bring to the party.

In his resignation letter, Lukman emphasized that the direction in which the APC was heading did not align with the principles and values laid down by the party’s founding members. This misalignment of vision appears to be the key reason behind his decision to step down from his role as the National Vice Chairman (North West).

Lukman’s resignation adds to the growing tensions within the APC and raises questions about the party’s internal cohesion. As one of the prominent figures in the North West region, his departure may further amplify existing divisions and pose challenges to the party’s leadership in the wake of the potential leadership changes.

SOURCE: DAILY POST NEWSPAPER

Graciouswriter (

)