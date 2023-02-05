APC: Tinubu didn’t insult An’Ibom people

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom has said that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not insult Akwa Ibom people when he referred to Governor Udom Emmanuel as a ‘boy’.

State chairman of the APC, Stephen Ntukekpo accused the Akwa Ibom State government of twisting Tinubu’s comments made during his presidential campaign last Monday in Uyo.

Prior to the upcoming presidential election, which will take place in around three weeks, Ntukekpo claimed that the government was attempting to incite the populace’s resentment and resistance towards the party’s nominee.

The state chairman of the APC praised Tinubu for calling the Emmanuel-led administration a “boy” and exposing its bad performance in a statement released to The Nation over the weekend.

The party urged the administration to make amends for alleged resource theft and financial irresponsibility.

Ntukekpo responded, noting that Tinubu had actually brought attention to Emmanuel’s “financial mismanagement and Lilliputian performance.”

Ntukekpo claimed that throughout the nearly eight years the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power, the condition has driven the populace into poverty and squalor.

“Only lately were we made to aware that payments in excess of N600 billion were paid from the federation account to Akwa Ibom State, being refunds from the APC-led Federal Government.”

The Emmanuel-led administration, according to the APC, has not been able to fully explain how the monies were used up to this point.

The governor was allegedly “planning to impose a puppet as his successor to cover his tracks,” according to the statement.

The APC and its candidate, Akanimo Udofia, will receive the support of the Akwa Ibom people, according to Ntukekpo, who said that the “machinations of the PDP” had failed.

