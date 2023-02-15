APC Thugs Allegedly Attack Obi’s Supporters With Bottles While On Market Sensitization In Lagos

A labor party chieftain in Lagos has alleged suspected thugs belonging to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC to have injured one of Its members while on market sensitization in Lagos

The woman, while speaking, lamented how the APC is fond of threatening labor party members in the state

In the viral video that is currently trending online, she said they were going about their normal sensitization program in the Ogba area of Lagos when the ugly incident happened

She said the only thing they said at the entrance of the market was that “everybody is OBIdient” and the what happened next was thugs attacking them with bottles

Below is one of the victims who was hit with a bottle on the head

She said ” Before we knew what was going on, they had stabbed one of our members with a bottle. So everywhere is in disarray because we are all taking cover and hiding from them. I don’t know how long we will continue to suffer from these APC people. How long? Can’t we have a free environment? Are we not expected to go about our duties or market sensitization? On the 25th the election will take place, I pray that God will take control over this nation. The only thing we Said was everybody is OBIdient and they started throwing bottles left and right. They told us that we don’t have the right to enter the Aguda market and that it belongs to APC. Even the Iyaloja told us not to enter that it belongs to them. I pray that God Will take control “

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Thugs #Allegedly #Attack #Obis #Supporters #Bottles #Market #Sensitization #LagosAPC Thugs Allegedly Attack Obi’s Supporters With Bottles While On Market Sensitization In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-15 17:13:11