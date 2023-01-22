“APC Team Tears Posters Of Tinubu’s Challengers In Lagos, Frustrates Other Political Parties” Sowore

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, presidential flag bearer of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has accused loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed of destroying the posters of contestants belonging to other parties in Ikeja.

Omoyele made this allegation during his address, at the National Peace Committee gathering in Abuja last Friday. Adding, that if the 1993 presidential election was not annulled, then we would not be signing peace accords in Nigeria.

“Signing peace agreements only shows that polls have become war in our country.”

“Lagos, where the ruling party hosts were, you cannot post a banner if it’s not Tinubu’s banner. I just came back from Ikeja.”

“They have a squad that tears anybody’s poster that is not their flag bearer’s poster. You cannot even bargain for your flier to be hosted in the state.”

