APC SW Indigenes Will Be At The Forefront To Reject This Govt Because Of Poverty Very Soon – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has stated that with the way things are going in the country, the members of APC from the South West region will soon be at the forefront to reject the present administration

In a post that Okonkwo shared on his official Twitter page on Monday, he said the South West Indigenes Will be at the forefront to reject the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to the rate of poverty, suffering and injustice

Okonkwo said that poverty, suffering and injustice are blind to party, ethnic or religious inclinations and colourations

The labour party presidential campaign spokesperson said that with the lopsided and nepotistic appointments made so far, he can hardly recognise Nigeria

” Soon, APC members, South West Indigenes Will be at the forefront to reject this Govt because of poverty, suffering and injustice”

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)