APC Suspends Orji Kalu | 50MINDS.COM

APC Suspends Orji Kalu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the senator for Abia North, less than 24 hours before the National Assembly election, over alleged anti-party activities and other violations.

In a letter informing Kanu of his suspension, the APC stated that it was effective right away.

On claims that the former governor of Abia has been undermining and sabotaging the party in the state, Kalu has been at odds with the Abia APC leadership and people.

The former governor of Abia was suspended for “acts of disobedience and flagrant anti-party activity,” according to a letter dated February 21.

The letter, which was jointly signed by the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, Chief Chidi Avajah, and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi, stated that Kalu, who has been at odds with many APC leaders in Abia, “has remained unrepentant and without remorse despite several warnings.”

After “thorough investigations and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee established by the Igbere Ward A in Bende Local Government of Abia State,” according to the APC, Kalu was suspended.

