APC Suspends ES, Councilor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities In Nasarawa

The Education Secretary of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Ewuga Ali Baba has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the leadership of the party in Agunji/Ogbagi electoral ward.

Also suspended from the party was the Councilor representing Agunji/Ogbagi Electoral Ward at the Nassarawa Eggon Legislative Arm, Mr. Bala Shuaibu Ayaka over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The taken was taken at a meeting held on Thursday February 02 at RCM Primary School, Agunji Centre following a petition written against them.

In a letter signed by its Chairman, Mr Isa Attah, on Friday, the governing party also suspended thirteen(13) officials and stakeholders under the aegis of “APC Mai Kan Doki and APC Mai Kan Litre”.

Mr. Attah said the suspension was with immediate effect and indefinitely in the interest of the party.

The suspended officials include Danladi Ajege, Deputy Chairman; Monday John, Secretary; Alkali Ajege, Welfare Secretary; Patu David, Assistant P.R.O and the Treasurer of the party, Lami Wahala.

Others are Adamu Esson, Assistant Legal Adviser; Danladi Umbugadu, Assistant Welfare Secretary; Rakiya Bama, Assistant Women Leader and the party’s Ex-Officio, Mr. Achuku Ahola.

The stakeholders suspended from the party include Sunday Yakubu Kudu, Abims Ebye, Aya Maikula Amos and Victor Akyen.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had recently directed the leadership of the party to sanction any leader or member found engaging in anti-party activities.

Efforts to reach the suspended members for comment proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

