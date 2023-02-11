APC supporters insult me for backing Peter Obi – Mr Macaroni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian actor and comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has accused the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for heaping insults on him over his choice to vote the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The skit maker, however, said there is no amount of verbal attacks and insults that can intimidate him to relinquish his support for Obi.

Mr Macaroni made this revelation his Twitter page on Friday, stressing that election should not be a war among people.

“Since I said that Peter Obi is the candidate I will back, APC members have attacked and insulted me in a variety of ways.

“Call me a bastard all you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that Peter Obi is my pick! Cry now, tomorrow, and always! Tweeted by Mr. Macaroni.

The actor urged Nigerians to exercise their right to vote and select the best candidates for office in order to advance their nation.

Elections are not battles! It’s time to vote, not fight! We should all prioritise the expansion and development of Nigeria and utilise our ballots to select political figures that have the best interests of Nigerians at heart. The will of the people must prevail! Added he.

On February 25, Nigerians will cast their votes to choose a new leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

