APC support groups mobilise to win Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber elections

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has pledged to work with APC National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure victory in the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo.

Its director-general, Kailani Muhammed, said this when he led a delegation to pay a courtesy visit to APC national chair Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Muhammed said the group would collaborate with the party’s NWC led by Mr Ganduje to inaugurate a situation room to monitor and report on the lapses and inadequacies of the elections.

“The Confederation of APC Support Groups (CASG) is also using this platform to reassure the party that our foot soldiers will collaborate with the Ganduje’s committee. We will engage deeply and streamline templates for the success of our party in the forthcoming Governorship elections and National Assembly bye-elections in Kogi, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ondo, Imo and Edo states, by the grace of Almighty God,” Mr Muhammed explained.

Mr Muhammed added, “For these upcoming elections, CASG is going to set up a situation room to monitor and report on the lapses and inadequacies of the elections at every polling unit in all the states and NASS by-elections.”

The director-general said the group had instructed its members where the governorship elections and NASS by- elections will take place, to move their polling units to their respective states.

“In view of this, we appeal to the party to bear on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to open its platform. This will make our members to move their polling units to their respective places of residence where voting will take place in their states of origin during these elections,” he said.

Mr Muhammed also stressed the need for reward system in terms of appointments, especially for support groups, who toiled daily during elections to ensure victory of APC candidates nationwide.

According to him, there is also a need for APC to work in synergy with the executive arm of government in formulating people-oriented policy framework.

Mr Ganduje commended the group for coming to raise issues that were imperative to the party’s success in the upcoming governorship polls.

He pledged that the APC-led administration would reward the party’s support groups in terms of appointments based on their contributions to the party’s victory in the last general elections.

