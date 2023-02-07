APC Suffering From Anthrophobia, Afraid Of Voters Backlash – Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign, Daniel Bwala, claimed on Tuesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is now in power, suffers from anthropophobia, or a fear of people.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Bwala claimed that the ruling party is making desperate attempts to postpone the poll out of fear that Nigerians are prepared to reject it in the upcoming presidential election.

Anyone considering delaying the election, he claimed, is not thinking highly of Nigeria.

According to him, “none of those who are considering delaying the election have good intentions for Nigeria or our democracy. They realised that the Naira redesign strategy had forced them into a difficult situation, and they wanted to buy some time to find a way out. The ten-day extension granted by the President has come to an end after they filed a lawsuit challenging the policy.

“By the time they appeared in court, the 10-day window before the hearing on that case would have expired. That will make their situation academic. In order to obtain a “black market” order from anywhere that will now state that their case is suspended during this time, they are now trying to extend the election by four weeks.

Bwala questioned why the ruling party is afraid of voting now when other political parties, including INEC, have declared that they are prepared for the process. Bwala claimed that the APC suffers from a fear of losing the presidential election.

“If you consider it from all angles, you’ll see that anyone who wants to postpone the election at this pivotal moment in our country’s history doesn’t have our best interests in mind. Only one political party consistently claims they are not ready for the election and are calling for a postponement, despite INEC, the federal government, and political parties all stating they are ready. According to independent report.

