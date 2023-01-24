APC suddenly Ends Tinubu’s campaign rally over technical glitch in Bauchi

According to news published by the Vanguard Newspaper, thousands of supporters of the Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have angrily left the Stadium of the presidential campaign rally. As the party’s presidential candidate, could not address them over an audio malfunction at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi state, thousands of supporters of APC left the venue.

However, Daily Trust reported that disappointed supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress from various states of the NorthEast started leaving the venue abruptly on Monday after the address of the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Simon Lalong.

Another source reported that President, Muhammadu buhari and Tinubu who were invited to the venue to address the Mammoth crowd could no longer address the disappointed crowd who were already on their way out.

Moreover, supporters angrily left the venue after the Audio malfunction, President buhari, Bola Tinubu, Party Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi and the Governorship candidate, Sadique Baba Abubakar were seen heading to their convoy for departure.

