APC State Governors In Crucial Meeting To Decide New Chairman After Resignation Of Abdullahi Adamu

Following Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the governors of the party are currently locked in a meeting to discuss the state of affairs of the APC.

Some of those at the meeting which is holding at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja are the host governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara).

Others are; the Acting Ondo state Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Una Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

SaharaReporters had reported earlier in the week how the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party postponed the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This had followed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s national chairman.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the emergency meeting of the NWC, the APC acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, had confirmed that the meeting had been moved and also the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Omisore was shut out of the emergency NWC meeting of the ruling party on Monday.

Omisore who was among the early callers at the meeting left the party secretariat without speaking with the media.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Senator Kyari took over the party NWC following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman.

Adamu was absent at the NWC meeting.

Those in attendance were Senator Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North), Emma Enukwu Deputy National Chairman (South); National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday.

Adamu, who was elected as the national chairman of the ruling party at its national convention held in March 2022, sent his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu while he was away at the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Adamu’s resignation letter was reportedly received by the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“We saw it coming, he acted in time to avoid being humiliated out of office. The truth is that trouble has been brewing; it’s been clear that he won’t survive,” a source in the party’s NWC had told SaharaReporters on Monday morning.