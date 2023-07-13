APC State Chapters Shared N700m Out Of The N30 Billion The Party Got From Sales Of Forms – Salihu Moh. Lukman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the North-West, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has revealed that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, willingly refused to extend financial support to President Bola Tinubu and all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Salihu Moh. Lukman disclosed that all the APC state Chapters shared N700 million out of a total of N30 billion the party made from the sales of forms to aspirants before the primary elections of the party.

Salihu Moh. Lukman revealed that Abdullahi Adamu gave each state chapter of the party N20 million each which accounts for just 3 percent of the total amount the party made from the sale of forms to aspirants.

According to Salihu Moh. Lukman, the NEC of APC is supposed to approve a sharing formula for distributing funds to state chapters and candidates of the party but Abdullahi Adamu did none of these things and as a result, no candidate of the party got financial support from the party.

Speaking further, Salihu Moh. Lukman said that the states, zonal, local councils and ward levels, who are left on their own by the leadership of the APC.

