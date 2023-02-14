APC Spokesperson Mustapha Audu condemns Govt for naira scarcity, claims it will have a negative effect on election

The Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, North Central Chapter, Mustapha Audu has expressed fears over the negative impact of the naira scarcity on the forthcoming election. He made this known during an interview with Arise TV anchor, Oseni Rufai on Tuesday, February 14. He explained that the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria is causing a cash crunch in Nigeria at the moment. He stated that the policy is hurting Nigerians, including farmers and those with businesses.

Audu stated that the main aim of the policy is to clean up the election process because President Buhari wants to leave a legacy of clean elections behind. He however noted that there is a cost-benefit ratio to every policy implemented. Audu claimed that making such a policy during this time when Nigerians move around the most is one of the greatest mistakes made by CBN. He explained that lack of cash is bad for the election, INEC, military, and observers.

Audu stated that even though the thought process behind the new Naira notes is good, implementing it now will cause problems for Nigerians.

