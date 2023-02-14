NEWS

APC Spokesperson Mustapha Audu condemns Govt for naira scarcity, claims it will have a negative effect on election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Spokesperson Mustapha Audu condemns Govt for naira scarcity, claims it will have a negative effect on election

The Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, North Central Chapter, Mustapha Audu has expressed fears over the negative impact of the naira scarcity on the forthcoming election. He made this known during an interview with Arise TV anchor, Oseni Rufai on Tuesday, February 14. He explained that the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria is causing a cash crunch in Nigeria at the moment. He stated that the policy is hurting Nigerians, including farmers and those with businesses.

Audu stated that the main aim of the policy is to clean up the election process because President Buhari wants to leave a legacy of clean elections behind. He however noted that there is a cost-benefit ratio to every policy implemented. Audu claimed that making such a policy during this time when Nigerians move around the most is one of the greatest mistakes made by CBN. He explained that lack of cash is bad for the election, INEC, military, and observers.

Audu stated that even though the thought process behind the new Naira notes is good, implementing it now will cause problems for Nigerians.

Watch the video of the interview here.

News Source: Arise TV

Content created and supplied by: Lilridex (via 50minds
News )

#APC #Spokesperson #Mustapha #Audu #condemns #Govt #naira #scarcity #claims #negative #effect #electionAPC Spokesperson Mustapha Audu condemns Govt for naira scarcity, claims it will have a negative effect on election Publish on 2023-02-14 16:32:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

4 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

5 mins ago

2023: The kind of candidate Nigerians should vote for according to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

13 mins ago

Reactions As Video Shows Crowd Chanting Obi At Tinubu’s Rally In Owerri

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button