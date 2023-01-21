APC Spokesman, Keyamo reveals reason Osinbajo, others have not been participating in Tinubu rallies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Council has revealed that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo alongside some party stakeholders had been absent during the rallies of its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu due to official engagements coupled with other factors.

Recall that a Northern Group had earlier accused the Vice President and some party members who contested for the APC presidential ticket of holding grudges with Tinubu since he emerged as the winner of the party’s primaries.

He made this known of recent while clarifying that there was no crisis ongoing within the political party.

In summary, Keyamo said: ” For the Vice President, it was a directive for him to face governance, and you can see Mr President has been going round campaigning. Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was present in Adamawa and Jos recently, he has been going to the rallies but he has picked the ones he wants to attend. Also, Ngige is not campaigning against our party, he just said he will remain neutral for his own reasons”.

