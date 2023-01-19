APC South-West lawmakers target 10m votes for Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The parliamentarians of All Progressives Congress have rallied the support of their colleagues from other political parties for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of February 25 election.

A aim of 10 million votes for Tinubu in southwest states was also stated by the group of lawmakers, both current and retired, operating under the auspices of BAT Parliamentarians.

Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, the BAT Parliamentarians’ coordinator in Ogun State, stated that the organization’s mandate is to mobilize and conduct door-to-door campaigning for Tinubu throughout the state.

Among the distinguished former lawmakers present at the meeting were Senator Akin Odunsi, the first female state speaker, Hon. Titi Oseni, and Suraj Adekumbi, one of her predecessors.

The group has been mobilizing and reaching out to MPs from other parties, according to Abudu-Balogun, a former member of the House of Representatives.

“This group of people, the lawmakers, whose main responsibility is to spread the message of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima to the general public,” he continued.

“Massive mobilization, education, and door-to-door efforts throughout the states Their task is to mobilize the general public in order to carry out the Tinubu/Shettima mandate by making sure the candidate receives the most votes possible.

“The Asiwaju project is an initiative by many people. Asiwaju has impacted countless people nationwide due to his nature. He has constructed many bridges. Yorubas, Hausas, Fulanis, Igbos, Efiks, Ibibios, Tivs, and anyone else are emboldened by him. An extremely detribalized Nigerian, Asiwaju.

“And over his political career, he has interacted with virtually everyone in this nation. In essence, what I’m trying to say is that Asiwaju is a brilliant politician who has friends and supporters in different political parties. We are benefiting from that. The Asiwaju project need to be viewed as a shared endeavor by everybody, regardless of political affiliation.

Therefore, we are interacting with them, having conversations with them, and motivating them to see Asiwaju as a shared endeavor of all people, regardless of political affiliation.

Odunsi and Oseni urged the locals to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards so they may take part in the upcoming elections in their respective remarks.

A large number of PVCs have not yet been claimed by the owners, they expressed anxiety, and there are still a few weeks before the elections.

