APC source discloses two comments that Senator Adamu made that made him enter into problem with Bola Tinubu

A news report from Thisday paper online reveals emerging details regarding the recent resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to sources close to the corridors of power in the APC, the resignation was forced upon him due to conflicts with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The resignation of Senator Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, came after an alleged directive from President Tinubu, who reportedly could no longer tolerate their actions against the party. The trouble began when Adamu conspired with some members of the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to promote Ahmad Lawan as the party’s preferred presidential candidate. While this was initially overlooked, Adamu’s refusal to fund President Tinubu’s election campaign and his alleged denial of state funds caused further strain.

During the election of the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, Adamu’s disposition and body language indicated his lack of support for President Tinubu, further fueling the tension. His divisive statements to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, instructing them not to act as if they had already won and allowing other contestants to enter the race, added to the concerns.

President Tinubu was particularly angered by two statements made by Adamu. First, after the presiding officers had been announced, Adamu claimed that the party was unaware of the decision made by an independent arm of the government. Second, in a recent interview, he openly confirmed his support for Ahmad Lawan as the APC’s presidential candidate while still urging support for Tinubu during the election.

The series of events and statements raised red flags for President Tinubu, who firmly asserted his authority by removing Adamu and Omisore from their positions, believing that there cannot be two presidents within the party.

Senator Adamu’s resignation from the APC was triggered by his alleged conflicts with President Tinubu over his actions during the party’s presidential candidate selection process, his refusal to fund Tinubu’s campaign, and his divisive statements during the election of the National Assembly presiding officers. President Tinubu’s directive led to their forced resignations as he asserted his authority and removed them from their positions within the party.

Source: This Day paper

