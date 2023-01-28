APC Shouldn’t Have Messed With Hajiya Naja’atu – Prof. Usman Yusuf

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some of the personal tragedies that Hajiya Naja’atu has endured in Nigeria as a result of her activism have been revealed by a public policy expert named Professor Usman Yusuf. APC shouldn’t have messed with Hajiya Naja’atu, according to Professor Usman Yusuf.

According to Professor Usman Yusuf, Hajiya Naja’atu’s activism caused her to lose her husband. He went on to say that after being poisoned, Hajiya Naja’atu almost died.

According to Professor Usman Yusuf, Hajiya Naja’atu typically speaks from the heart, which is why she asked Bola Tinubu what he could offer the north.

Professor Usman Yusuf praised Hajiya Naja’atu for approaching Bola Tinubu and inquiring about what he can offer the north. He slammed the northern APC governors who have been supporting Bola Tinubu for failing to ask him what he has in mind for the region before pitching him to Nigerians.

Watch From The 9th Minute Of The Video Below:

https://youtu.be/zJJa2YTWl_8

