APC Sends Warning To NNPP Over Alleged Corruption Scandal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a warning to the government of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, urging them to refrain from causing embarrassment to Justice Flora Azinge, the Chairperson of the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The warning comes in the wake of allegations surrounding a N10 million bribe allegedly offered to her legal team.

A spokesperson for the Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, released a statement on Thursday conveying the APC’s concerns.

Simultaneously, the Kano State Government has called upon security agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegations and bring to justice the individuals behind what they described as “strong forces who are well-known for their corrupt attitude.”

The government expressed its determination to uncover any attempts to undermine the democratic process and manipulate election outcomes.

Justice Azinge had recently sounded the alarm, revealing that certain senior lawyers had attempted to bribe judges within her team.

This, she stated, was the second instance of judges complaining about lawyers attempting to corrupt the judicial system by offering bribes to their colleagues. During a court session, she explicitly stated that “money is flying,” and rumors circulated that a staff member had accepted N10 million.

Following this revelation, the Kano State government released a statement acknowledging that there are influential entities notorious for their corrupt behavior, actively working to derail the hard-earned mandate of the people of Kano State.

The statement, signed by State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, underscored the government’s stance that this incident serves as a litmus test for the administration’s commitment to a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of the wrongdoers.

The NNPP government considers this incident a crucial challenge that will determine the integrity of the present administration.

It is seen as an opportunity to demonstrate their dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that any attempt to compromise the judicial process is met with appropriate legal action.

The APC’s warning and the Kano State Government’s call for an extensive investigation reflect a commitment to maintaining transparency, fairness, and accountability in the legal and political spheres.

The allegations of bribery, if substantiated, could have serious implications for the integrity of the electoral process and the public’s trust in the judicial system. Therefore, the government’s response will be closely monitored by both the public and political observers.

