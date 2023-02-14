APC Ruined Cross River With Hunger Using Grammer As Cover Up – Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye has noted that the ruling All Progressive Congress ruined cross river State with hunger and used grammar as cover up.

Dino Melaye revealed this on his verified facebook page as he shared a video of their rally in cross River where he read out some of the promises made by the APC

In the video which he captioned, “APC ruined cross River with hunger using Grammer as cover up”, Dino was heard reading out all the Promises made by All Progressive Congress starting from 2016 to 2021. There were shouts and joy as people of cross River hailed People’s Democratic Party as part of their support.

Dino Melaye has generated a lot of Supporters to Peoples Democratic Party since his appointment by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Spokesperson of the campaign council on August 2022.

