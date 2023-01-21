NEWS

APC Reveals Why Osinbajo Does Not Attend The Party’s Political Rallies To Campaign For Tinubu.

According to the Punch Newspaper, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed why the Nigerian vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is not participating in the presidential rallies to campaign for Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the political party.

Since the flag off of the presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, many members of the party, including the Nigerian Vice President, have not been seen campaigning for their party’s candidate, and this has raised many concerns among some Nigerians as to whether he is truly supporting the APC candidate, considering the fact that he attends other social activities.

However, Festus Keyamo, the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, has made it clear that the Vice President was acting on the directives of the Nigerian president, Muhammadu buhari, who instructed him to focus on governance, citing that the president had on different occasions campaigned for the party’s presidential candidate.

