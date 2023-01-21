This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC reveals why Osinbajo did not participate in Tinubu’s rallies.

The All Progressives Congress has revealed why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and several other party figures did not participate in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Since the APC began its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, several party members, including the vice president, have not been seen campaigning for their party’s candidate.

Osinbajo, who was seen attending other social events including the 100th anniversary celebration of the Baptist boys’ high school in Abeokuta, has remained silent on Tinubu’s campaign since his defeat in the party’s primary election.

Even on social media where the vice president has a solid base and posts all his main activities, he has never posted any documents showing his support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Similarly, Minister of Labour and Employment , Chris Ngige, was also absent from his party’s campaign rally session. In response, APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Festus Keyamo said the vice president was acting on the instructions of the president, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), focusing on governance.

He said: “Rotimi Amaechi (former Transport Minister) was in Adamawa and jos recently; he went to the rallies but he chose the rallies he wanted to attend.

“For the vice president, it’s his directive to face the administration and you can see that the President has campaigned. Also, Ngige is not campaigning against our party, he’s just speaking out, that he would remain neutral for his own reasons and that only one minister out of 43.

“We have an absolutely strong alliance in the APC unlike the PDP that has actually collapsed.”

