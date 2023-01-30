This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Resolved That The Only Path To Victory Is Rigging, For PDP, We Will stop Them – Dino Melaye

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going to stop the All Progressive Congress (APC) from rigging election.

As the 2023 presidential election is drawing closer, Dino Melaye took to his microblogging, Twitter some hours ago to allege that the All Progressive Congress (APC) resolved that the only path to victory was rigging the election.

Dino Melaye made it known in his statement that the chairman of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) raised an alarm on people making effort to hack the server of the commission.

On that note, Dino Melaye assures that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will stop the All Progressive Congress (APC) from rigging the election.

According to the tweet shared by Dino, he said;

” APC resolved that the only path to victory is rigging. As we know, the INEC chairman already raised an alarm on those trying to hack their server. Nigerians take note. For PDP, we will stop them….this is a promise.”

