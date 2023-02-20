APC Reportedly Disowns Buhari Verdict On Disobeying S’Court Order

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has revealed the party’s stance on President Muhammadu Buhari’s defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the naira redesign policy.

According to reports, Senator Adamu stated that the party does not support President Buhari in this matter, but rather the Governors of the party who took the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to the Supreme Court.

Senator Adamu asked President Buhari, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to respect the Supreme Court order in lieu of the party’s position.

Senator Adamu made the remarks after a meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and APC governors at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday.

Following the four-hour meeting, the APC national chairman stated that the three top government officials must respect the Supreme Court in order to allete Nigerians’ sufferings.

