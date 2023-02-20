This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Rejects Naja’atu’s Role In Election, Blasts Police Service Commission

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has rejected the appointment of Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as the North West Coordinator of police affairs for the February 25 and March 11 elections.

The Police Service Commission had assigned Muhammad as one of the coordinators who would supervise the conduct of police officers during the general elections.

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the APC campaign council’s director of public affairs and spokesman, however, stated in a statement on Monday that she should be removed right away.

Before this Saturday’s election, Muhammad announced her resignation as Director of Civil Society Organizations from the APC campaign council, stating that she could no longer support the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC stated, “We are very startled and outraged to read the Police Service Commission’s announcement naming one of its most partisan members, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, as the North West coordinator of the Presidential Election. She is likely to be free to walk around while performing that duty, overseeing how Police Officers are acting throughout the election.

We venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational, and as a result unacceptable by the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council given the well-documented activities, actions, and vitriol of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being kicked out of the APC as a mole).That confirms our greatest suspicions that there are government officials deliberately collaborating with the opposition to undermine Mr. President’s pledged commitment at a time when he is frequently assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair, and credible elections. According to Daily trust.

We don’t need to stress how important it is for Naja’atu to be a trustworthy, impartial person who will carry out their responsibilities with integrity. That won’t come from Naja’atu for the country.

We consequently demand that Naja’atu Bala Muhammad’s appointment as the coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the North West, or any other region, be immediately revoked. She has the unalienable right to vote for and continue to support any candidate of her choosing, but she cannot now be given a clothing that is only intended for neutrals.

