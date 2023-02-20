NEWS

APC Ready For Free and Fair Elections — Adamu Tells Commonwealth Observers

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdulahi Adamu has informed the Commonwealth Observers for the forthcoming general elections that his party, APC is ready for free and fair contest.

Photo Credit: APC

Adamu made the statement in Abuja when the delegation paid him a courtesy visit at the APC national secretariat. 

The Commonwealth Observers for the 2023 general elections was led by Ambassador Amina Mohammed.

Photo Credit: APC

Senator Adamu assured everyone at the meeting that the Buhari led government is poised to conduct credible elections that devoid of electoral flaws. 

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) will be slugging it out with candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi of Labour and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP) on 25th February.

Senator Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary of the APC and other members of the National Executive of the APC were present at the meeting.

