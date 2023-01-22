This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Reacts To The Report That Gov. Yahaya Bello Has Withdrawn His Support For Tinubu

Reports that the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has stopped supporting Bola Tinubu have been denied by the All Progressives Congress, or APC.

APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, or PCC, includes Bello.

Before Tinubu was selected as the candidate in June 2022, the Kogi helmsman was a candidate for president.

There are “imagined political permutations” with regard to the November Kogi governorship race, according to a statement released by the APC on Sunday.

Felix Morka, national publicity secretary, described the rumors as “maliciously false and a fabrication of its author and sponsors’ imagination.”

Morka praised Bello as a “reliable, resourceful, and committed campaigner” for Tinubu. Bello is the PCC’s National Youth Coordinator.

A rift between Bello and Hon. James Faleke, secretary of the APC PCC, is being floated by “the fake news,” the spokesman noted.

“It is the frightened and shameful conjecture of opposition elements disturbed by our Party’s massive campaign strides.

When it comes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resounding victory in the upcoming presidential election, Morka said, “Both loyal party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for it.”

As for the Kogi APC ticket, Faleke is reportedly Tinubu’s choice, while Bello reportedly supports the current deputy Edward Onoja.

This article is according to Daily Post Newspaper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

