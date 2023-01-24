This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC reacts to PDP’s quest to disqualify Tinubu

The Chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo, and director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, have reacted to the alleged plan of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign to seek courts disqualification of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over alleged trafficking in narcotics.

The PDP had yesterday filed a lawsuit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification due to his criminal conviction and sentence for drug trafficking by a court with appropriate jurisdiction in the United States.

In response to the PDP’s counterattacks, Keyamo told Vanguard that the main opposition group lacked innovation.

He asked, “Why are they rushing to court now when they waited all these months until we filed? More than two months ago, I confronted them, but they did nothing.

“It demonstrates a team that lacks creativity, innovation, and vision. It is merely an effort to formulate a defence against our lawsuit.

“Unfortunately for them, Nigerians already recognise SPV proponents who are attempting to sway public opinion. Nigerians have made up their minds; they rejected them.

“This is so ridiculous that Nigerians are starting to realise that these are heartless individuals; leopards that cannot shed their skin; instead of Atiku facing the cameras, shed some tears, and express regret to the country for abusing his office as vice president with SPVs, his response, in sum, is, ‘what-about-you-too?’” This is dreadfully depressing.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity for the APC PCC, made a statement in which he reiterated his criticism of the PDP’s “shameless skirting of issues” citing the attack as a justification on January 18, 2023.

He pressed Atiku to respond to questions about whether he hired Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower who took an oath, whether he made a scandalous statement about how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up SPVs like Marine Float to steal public funds, and whether the voice on the taped message was Atiku’s. According to Vanguard report.

