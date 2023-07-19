APC Reacts to Alleged Message from CJN Informing Tinubu To Prepare for Rerun

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied claims that the Central Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, informed President Bola Tinubu to plan for a rerun political decision.

Vanguard news reports that the claims were made in a virtual entertainment post by Jackson Ude, who guaranteed that the CJN’s confidential telephone discussions with Tinubu, the Chief General of the Department of State Services(DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and two different Judges of the High Court had been spilled to US specialists.

Ude additionally asserted that the spillage of the discussions had brought about two extra pinnacle court judges being restricted from entering the US.

In a proclamation, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Ude’s claims were “mischievous” and deliberately deceptive.”

Morka stated that President Tinubu and the APC won the presidential election on February 25, 2023, and that they do not need to talk to the CJN about pending petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

He communicated certainty that Nigerians are “more intelligent and seriously knowing” than to be impacted by Ude’s “resistance brand of tasteless and coarse mercenary expedition.”

The assertion peruses:

ABUJA, FCT JULY 18, 2023

PRESS Articulation

PRESIDENT TINUBU HAD NO Phone Discussion WITH CJN-THE COURTS Ought to BE Let Be TO DO THEIR Work

We have become mindful of a firmly devilish and deliberately deceptive tweet by one Mr Jackson Ude. He claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in phone discussion with the Central Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, in which the CJN purportedly told the President and APC to plan for an official political race rerun.

It is upsetting and despicable for Mr Ude to create a lie of this sort on a question of serious public significance that is effectively under survey by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

President Tinubu and our Party won the last Official political race definitely, and have no need to take part in side discussions with the CJN in regards to forthcoming petitions before the PEPC. As the center liberal that he is, the President regards the right of wronged Up-and-comers in the political race to look for change for any complaints that they may have. The Constitution and Electing Act give powerful assurances of that right..

The PEPC ought to be managed the cost of the reality to perform its significant established and legal obligation of mediating what’s more, conveying a decision regarding this situation without unnecessarily raising doubt about the uprightness of our Appointed authorities.

Misrepresentation and guess by any semblance of Mr. Ude just plan to kindle political interests, raise issue and frenzy, and prudently sabotage the decision of the Courts in this significant matter.

We are sure that Nigerians are more brilliant from there, the sky is the limit knowing than to be impacted by this resistance brand of dull and raunchy soldier of fortune endeavor.

Ogidimartins (

)