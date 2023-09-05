APC Reacts As Presidential Tribunal Confirms Date to Deliver Judgment on Tinubu-Atiku Suit

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has reacted to the date fixed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in the suits challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Recall that the Presidential tribunal had fixed Wednesday, September 6, for judgement on the electoral dispute.

According to Channels TV reports, the Court of Appeal’s Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday, the APC Spokesman, Felix Morka, said the tribunal would affirm President Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Morka stated that the party expects nothing other than the affirmation of Tinubu’s victory, stating that the presidential election was free, fair and transparent.

The APC chieftain said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the last presidential election fair and square.

“We are confident that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will affirm the mandate handed to President Tinubu by the majority of the Nigerian electorate.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in securing victory as the PEPC announced a plan to deliver its judgment on Wednesday

Speaking for the President, Auri Ngelale, the spokesperson to Tinubu, said the president was “not worried” about the outcome of Wednesday’s judgment.

Ngelale during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, September 4, said: “He’s not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

AkanfeDgossiper (

)