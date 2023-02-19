APC React To The Report That EFCC Raid Bola Tinubu’s House, And Recover N400 Billion Naira Notes

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided the home of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.

The APC PCC rebuttal is coming hours after the EFCC also denied carrying out the raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.

Where is d video, even common picture? All dis lies can’t work, we are going to vote for Jagaban as our next president.

Some are trying their best just to blackmail Asiwaju but their actions always boomerangs and result into Tinubu greatness. On Asiwaju mandate we stand.

We are wise to know that the new is fake, because CBN said he only printed about 400billion so how comes Tinubu will be with the whole money

