NEWS

APC React Over Alleged Attack On President Muhammadu Buhari In Kano

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kano state yesterday to commission the 10mw solar-powered electricity project sponsored by the Nigerian Social Investment Agency in the state. 

Following his visit, there was a report that Some angry youths hauled stones at the advance convoy of the President. 

Punch paper reported that despite the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where President Buhari was to launch Galaxy Backbone Limited’s project, angry youths holding stones of various sizes & wielding sticks reportedly attacked his convoy and helicopter as it hovered above them.

However, reacting over the incident, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said such incident never happened. 

In a statement issued late Monday night, Bayo Onanuga, accused the main opposition party of peddling the “fake news”. Bayo further urged Nigerians to disregard the report that Asiwaju Tinubu and Ganduje were behind the attack.

Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osun APC claims that PDP thugs set secretariat on fire.

2 mins ago

One Man Wants To Sell All Of Nigeria’s Public Assets And Its Future – Asiwaju Tinubu

12 mins ago

Video: ISWAP Gifts Old Naira Notes To Passengers

12 mins ago

Atiku’s seat as VP was declared vacant in 2007, when he joined ACN to contest presidency- Josef Onoh

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button