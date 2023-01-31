APC React Over Alleged Attack On President Muhammadu Buhari In Kano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kano state yesterday to commission the 10mw solar-powered electricity project sponsored by the Nigerian Social Investment Agency in the state.

Following his visit, there was a report that Some angry youths hauled stones at the advance convoy of the President.

Punch paper reported that despite the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where President Buhari was to launch Galaxy Backbone Limited’s project, angry youths holding stones of various sizes & wielding sticks reportedly attacked his convoy and helicopter as it hovered above them.

However, reacting over the incident, the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said such incident never happened.

In a statement issued late Monday night, Bayo Onanuga, accused the main opposition party of peddling the “fake news”. Bayo further urged Nigerians to disregard the report that Asiwaju Tinubu and Ganduje were behind the attack.

Enecheojo (

)