APC Rally: Reactions Trail Video Of Tinubu Saying He Will Cater For ‘Wives Of Widows’ In Katsina

As presidential candidates continue to take their campaigns to the nooks and crannies of the federation ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu suffered another gaffe during a just-concluded rally in Katsina.

For those who are not aware, Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, stormed the Katsina township stadium to flag off the APC presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial campaign in the state. During the rally, Tinubu took time out to console the families of the 42 vigilantes that were killed by insurgents a few days ago.

However, while delivering his speech to the mammoth crowd gathered at the venue, the former Lagos governor made a series of blunders as he tried to promise the people that the APC will take care of the families left behind by those who were killed by the terrorists. He stated that not only will his government bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice, but he will take care of the ‘wives of the widows and the children of the orphans’.

He said; “We will promise one thing and many more, that they will not win. The wicked shall perish. We will deal with them. We will definitely deal with them. There is no way they will go scot-free. The time is coming and we will promise you that the children of those who are left as orphans, the wives of the widows or widowers will be catered for.”

Quite interestingly, the video has generated quite a lot of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons tried to explain what the APC candidate was trying to say when he suffered the gaffe, others, however, criticized him heavily for the blunder.

