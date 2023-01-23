APC rally ends abruptly in Bauchi resulting in confusion

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential election rally held by All Progressive Congress in Bauchi State ended abruptly due to a malfunction in the sound system.

The rally at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on Monday ended abruptly when the lights went out and could not be turned back on.

The lights went out shortly after APC National President Abdullahi Adamu stepped onto the podium and started giving his speech. Maj. Gen. Muhammad Buhari (veteran), who was present at the rally, had to leave immediately with his entourage.

Buhari arrived in Bauchi and led the campaign for the election of the All Progressive Congress presidential and Governorship candidates.

The plane carrying the President landed at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport in Bauchi at around 10:20 am.

He was picked up by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, the People’s Democratic Party candidate and his opponent , Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, in the 11 March gubernatorial election.

Others who welcomed the president at the airport included APC leader Abdullahi Adamu, Executive Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Senate Speaker, Ahmad Rawan. Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, General Abdurrahman Dambasau, The former Chief of Defence Staff, Governor of Borno, Kebbi, Yobe, Baba GANA Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni. Andy Uba was also among them.

Buhari was in the palace of Dr. Emir in Bauchi. After making a courtesy call, Rilwanu Adamu drove to the site of the election rally, Sir Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Buhari was to formally introduce the APC candidates at the Bauchi voter rally and depart for Lagos to begin a two-day working visit.

At Lagos, Buhari will showcase several projects including Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Blue Line rail project that runs from Mile 2 (mainland) to the marina. 32-ton Lagos rice mill, potato. 18.75 km highway from Ereko to Epee T Junction.

Others include the John Rundle Center for Yoruba Culture and History and the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the Blue Line Rail (Mile 2 to Okomaiko).

