This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria, has promised that the party will make Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa if its candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins the upcoming presidential election. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is running in the election scheduled for Saturday.

Adamu made this pledge during a press briefing with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, where he spoke about the party’s chances in the election. He said that the APC remains committed to implementing ideas that will make Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa, adding that Tinubu would bring renewed hope to Nigerians if elected president.

According to Adamu, the APC has worked hard and put up a robust campaign, and he expressed confidence that the efforts put into the campaign would result in success at the polls. He urged party supporters and agents to conduct themselves peacefully and be vigilant during the election.

He also assured Nigerians that the next APC administration, under Tinubu’s leadership, would build on the monumental achievements of the past eight years and open new areas of development for the country. Adamu emphasized that the party had everything it takes to reset the country and move it forward.

The APC chair further stated that the party had run an issue-based and hitch-free campaign that was devoid of mudslinging and other provocative acts. He said that the party had focused on issues concerning Nigerians and reiterated its commitment to a peaceful electoral system.

In conclusion, Adamu called on Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of Tinubu to bring renewed hope to them and promised that the APC would do everything possible to make Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa. The election is expected to be keenly contested, with several political parties fielding candidates for the presidency. The outcome of the election will determine the future of Nigeria and its people

drbreh03 (

)