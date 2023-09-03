APC Promised Change In 2015 But Nigerians Didn’t Realize Change Can Be Positive Or Negative- Okonkwo

Lawyer and One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has tackled the current administration under the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying that things have not been the same since the administration took over the affairs of the nation on May 29

Kenneth Okonkwo said everything has become very expensive since the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over from the previous administration

He said the ruling party, in 2015, promised Nigerians change but many people didn’t realize that the change they were talking about then, could be negative or positive. He said the party has now returned with renewed hope.

SUNDAY SUN, while reporting Kenneth Okonkwo’s statement wrote ” APC came in 2015 with change. Nigerians accepted it but many didn’t realize that the change they were talking about can be positive or negative “

