APC Promised Change In 2015 But Nigerians Didn’t Realize Change Can Be Positive Or Negative -Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has taken a critical stance on the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has expressed that there has been a notable shift in the state of affairs since the administration assumed leadership on May 29.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, the cost of living has significantly escalated since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration took the helm of the nation. He pointed out that in 2015, the ruling party promised Nigerians change, but at the time, many failed to discern whether this change would be positive or negative. He noted that the party has now returned with renewed promises.

SUNDAY SUN, while reporting on Kenneth Okonkwo’s statement, highlighted the initial promise of change brought by the APC in 2015, emphasizing that many Nigerians accepted it without fully grasping the potential implications, whether positive or negative.

He said, “APC came in 2015 with change. Nigerians accepted it but many didn’t realize that the change they were talking about can be positive or negative.”

what are your thoughts on this?

Politicos (

)