APC Professionals Council Backs Gbajabiamila, Denounces Biased Appointment Claims

According to Vangaurd report, The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has expressed unwavering confidence in Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, affirming his integrity and longstanding commitment to excellence.

The council responded to what it termed a shameful and disgraceful outburst by a group that accused Gbajabiamila of showing bias in appointing ministers and other top government officials.

During a recent visit to Fuad Laguda, an aspirant for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, Seyi Bamigbade, National Director General of the APC Professionals Council, stated, “President Bola Tinubu bears the responsibility of selecting those who will work alongside him.”

Bamigbade called on those leveling accusations against Gbajabiamila to direct their concerns to the appropriate quarters.

“We find it disheartening that an anonymous group purporting to be APC supporters is accusing our Rt Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila, of sidelining them in ministerial appointments,” Bamigbade said. “It is worth noting that Gbajabiamila is not the one issuing appointment letters, but rather it is President and Commander-In-Chief, Bola Tinubu.”

He questioned the origins and motivations of this faceless group, asking, “What role did they play in the entire election process and why are they hastening to tarnish a government that is barely two months into a four-year term?”

“We in the APC Professional Council believe that the government will remain focused, and we know that Gbajabiamila is a paragon of integrity, evident in his years of service as Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and eventually as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Bamigbade affirmed.

As preparations are underway to fill the vacant Surulere 1 Federal Constituency position in Lagos following Gbajabiamila’s resignation upon his appointment as Chief of Staff, Bamigbade voiced his support for aspirant Kayode Laguda. He declared that Kayode Laguda possesses the capability to provide effective representation to the constituency if elected to the House of Representatives in the upcoming bye-election.

Mohmedia (

)