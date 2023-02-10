APC Primary: Appeal Court Dismisses Suit Against Governor Ayade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has dismissed a suit filed against the Cross River State Governor over the May 28 Primary of the All Progressives Congress for the Cross River North Senatorial District

The suit was filed by another aspirant Cecilia Adams, who also participated in the primary.

Delivering Judgement, the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah unanimously upheld the decision of Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Adams had been unsuccessful in her trial court attempt to contest Governor Ayade’s nomination for the National Assembly.

She declined to take part in the new primary that was held on July 14, 2022 because she received no votes in the previous one.

The court dismissed the appeal that sought to overturn the trial court’s decision and grant the reliefs requested in the summons’ original complaint, which included a request that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognise, accept, and make public her name as the APC candidate for the Cross River North Senatorial District.

The APC, Martin Orim, and INEC also joined as co-respondents with Ayade in the appeal contesting the party’s primary (the 1st, 2nd and 4th Defendants respectively). The second defendant, Martin Orim, had previously won the May 28 senatorial primary but later announced his resignation to allow INEC to hold a new primary.

On July 14, 2022, Ayade was the only candidate in the new primary and was declared the victor; everything about the election was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act.

The appellant had, among other things, requested “an order of perpetual injunction restraining (INEC), their agents, servants, affiliates or privies from recognising and dealing with the 2nd and 3rd Defendants, or any other person, as the 2nd Defendants candidate for the Cross River North Senatorial District election in the forthcoming National Assembly elections to be held on the 26th of July, 2022.”

Mike Ozekhome, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and counsel for Ayade, had contended that Cecilia Adams was not qualified to get the reliefs requested in court. The trial court agreed with him and completely rejected all of Adams’ allegations.

