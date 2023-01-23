APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Thanks The People Of Bauchi For Coming Out To Show Their Support

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently taken to his official Facebook page to share a few photos. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen with President Muhammadu buhari as they waved at the large crowd that showed up at the APC Presidential rally in Bauchi. The photos has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

He never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as he thanked the people of Bauchi for coming out in their masses to show their outmost support for his presidential ambition.

In his words, “Thank you Bauchi for coming out in force to support the agenda of RenewedHope23”.

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what they saw as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

