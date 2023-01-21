APC Presidential Candidate, Slept Throughout The Meeting, He Didn’t Even Say A Word – Sowore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential candidates from various political parties and their leaders met with the National Peace Committee on Friday, which was also attended by party leaders.

Popular Nigerian human rights advocate and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore made a statement on Friday on his Twitter account as a result of the meeting in which he claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the APC, was present during the meeting and that this was the meeting’s goal. But he pointed out that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the APC’s presidential contenders, slept off throughout the meeting and said nothing; instead, his party’s chair had spoke on his behalf.

According to Omoyele Sowore, who stated, “We just got back from a meeting of party leaders and presidential aspirants with the national peace committee in Anuja, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dozed off and said nothing. Tinubu remained silent the entire time; his chair spoke in place of him”.

