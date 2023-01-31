This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, Takes Campaign To Anambra State

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, took his campaign to Anambra State on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The campaign train was welcomed by a crowd of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

The mammoth crowd at the campaign rally came as a surprise because the state is a stronghold of the Labor Party.

While speaking at the event, Tinubu said he would tackle the erosion menace ravaging Anambra State like he did in Lagos State.

The APC leader spoke on Tuesday at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State, during the continuation of his campaign.

The former Lagos Governor assured youths of job opportunities, promising to convert the state into one of the nation’s economic centres.

The rally was attended by the APC’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other prominent members of the ruling party.

