APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, Receives A Rousing Welcome In Anambra State (Video)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, received a rousing welcome in Anambra State on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The APC presidential campaign train landed in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Tinubu was welcomed to the state by prominent members of the APC, including governors, lawmakers, and others.

The presidential candidate, who stormed the state in Igbo attire, received a rousing welcome at the airport.

The former governor of Lagos State continued to wave at the jubilant crowd as they shouted “Asiwaju, Jagaban, City Boy.”

Thousands of supporters, who came from different parts of the state, were already at the stadium waiting for Tinubu’s arrival.

The APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, and other party bigwigs were also present at the rally.

Anambra is the home state of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who is one of the main contenders for Tinubu.

