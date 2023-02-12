APC postpones presidential rally in Taraba

The rally in Taraba State by the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council has been postponed once more

After all preparations for the arrival of the campaign trail have been made, the rally that was supposed to take place on Monday, February 13 has been rescheduled.

The party’s leadership had not provided a reason for the rally’s postponement at the time this report was filed.

Party leaders from various regions of the state were perplexed as to why it was so difficult for the party’s national leadership to intervene in the crisis roiling Taraba.

They all agreed that the ongoing struggle for control among the party’s governorship candidates is the main factor behind the rally’s continual postponements for Taraba.

We are growing tired of the behaviors of our party’s national leaders, said the party chieftain.

I only hope they won’t blame us if we fail to give Taraba to Tinubu, he remarked, counting the number of times the rally in the state had been moved.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#APC #postpones #presidential #rally #TarabaAPC postpones presidential rally in Taraba Publish on 2023-02-12 23:51:20