APC & PDP Have Secretly Conducted Their Own Polls, Obi Still Came Out On Top – Prof Pat Utomi

With barely ten days to what many observers have predicted will be the most keenly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s modern democratic history, Labour Party chieftain, Professor Pat Utomi has come out to explain why he is sure that his candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, will defeat Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ballots.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria program on Wednesday, Utomi, who stepped down for Obi at the Labour Party’s presidential primaries back in 2022, revealed that both the APC and PDP secretly conducted opinion polls recently and the results still showed that former Anambra governor is still being considered as the top candidate by electorates in the country.

He said; “Well, you do know that there have been polling going around. Both local and international. Even the other two big political parties have secretly done their own polling and if they’re honest, they will tell you that the ones they conducted suggest to them that Peter Obi comes out on top. In every single polling, Obi is placed ahead of the other two candidates. We found out about this because they were kind enough to show the results to their friends who also happen to be our friends.”

You can watch Pat Utomi’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube

