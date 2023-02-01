APC, PDP clash ahead Tinubu’s Osun campaign

The Osun State government in Nigeria has approved the use of the Osogbo Township Stadium for an upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally on Thursday. The government’s approval was given in order to manage the security situation in the state, and security agencies have been directed to ensure peace and tranquility at the venue of the rally.

However, the state government has also called on residents to stay away from the rally, citing the possibility of fights and brawls, and warning against attempts to create conflict. In response, the APC leadership in Osun accused the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to abduct key members and families of the APC in order to unsettle the party ahead of the general elections.

The state acting Chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, accused Adeleke of using political hoodlums to abduct, maim and attack APC members and families. Lawal stated that Adeleke’s recent defeat at the tribunal and the ongoing allegations of underhanded tactics would not secure him the governorship election. Lawal has pledged to use all constitutional means to expose Adeleke’s intentions and prevent further tension in the state.

This recent development in Osun state highlights the ongoing tensions and rivalry between the APC and PDP ahead of the general elections. The use of the stadium for the APC rally and the allegations of planned abductions serve as a reminder of the political climate in Nigeria, where tensions can run high and security is a major concern. The government’s call for residents to stay away from the rally and the security agencies’ directives to ensure peace and tranquility highlight the importance of maintaining stability in the state.

