APC, PDP Bicker Over Vehicles Retrieved From Osun ‘Iyalojas’

Three official vehicles allegedly held by Chief Awawu Asindemade, the head of market women in Osun State, have been retrieved by armed security personnel.

A coaster bus and two other cars that belonged to her role as the Iyaloja-General of Osun State were among the vehicles discovered on Asindemade.

According to a statement from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress signed by its acting chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, and obtained in Osogbo on Sunday, the vehicles were taken from Asindemade’s residence in Osogbo last Friday by a team of government officials who were joined by some armed police officers.

As a further response to the development, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, allegedly ordered the recovery of the official vehicles in Asindemade’s care as well as those with other Iyaloja in the 30 local government areas because they had recently attended the APC presidential campaign in Osogbo, according to Lawal.

Lawal also alleged that while Asindemade’s vehicles were being retrieved, her daughter was being harassed by the recovery crew, who he claimed had confiscated her phone on the grounds that she was recording their behavior.

The statement continued, “On Friday, a team of fifteen government officials, including fully armed police officers, thugs, and state government officials, were forced to remove the three official vehicles belonging to the Office of the Iyaloja-General of Osun State, Alhaja Asindemade, from her Kolabalogun residence area of Osogbo.

Has it become illegal for businesswomen to publicly support the candidate of their choice in a democratic setting?

The outcome of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential contest is predetermined by God, thus taking the women’s cars away would have no impact.

However, the Osun PDP acting chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, responded to the accusations by issuing a statement in which he absolved his party of all blame and asserted that neither the State Governor nor any of its representatives were also accountable for the alleged invasion of Asindemade’s home.

According to the PDP, the opposition raised an unfounded alarm and targeted the state government in an effort to assist its presidential candidate.

“The APC is grabbing at straws, trying to describe the union power struggle as a state government initiative, concerned by the presidential candidate’s deteriorating standing and Atiku Abubakar’s increasing popularity.

Since even the APC admitted that thugs were among those who were responsible for the alleged attacks, this effort has failed.

We have been reading about internal conflict within the market association for some time. “How any responsible party will attach that to a state government is still a mystery,” we have read.

“No governor or PDP member is involved in a conflict within a non-governmental group. The APC needs to realize even more emphatically that on February 25, lies and trickery won’t be able to save the party.

