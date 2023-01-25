NEWS

APC, PDP Are Obsessed With Peter Obi, LP Presidential Candidate- Obi Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has hinted at a possible obsession on the part of the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, with the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

This claim was made in a tweet on Wednesday from her verified Twitter account.

She articulated her thoughts on the state of the nation’s politics, stating that the PDP and APC are like two sides of the same coin, both marred by poor leadership and governance.

She went on to say that it is ironic to see these parties fixated on the candidate of the Labor Party, whom they deem as a non-viable option, while ignoring the real issues at hand.

She likened their actions to the Chinese saying, “The loud noise you make only serves to drown out your true intentions.” She also urged prominent figures such as Atiku and Tinubu to refrain from focusing their efforts on undermining the candidate of the Labor Party, and instead, focus on addressing the pressing issues that plague the country.

