APC PCC rejects Naja’atu Muhammad’s appointment as PSC coordinator

The appointment of Naja’atu Bala Mohammed as the Northwest Coordinator of the Police Service Commission (PSC) during the presidential election is unacceptable and insensitive,” said Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate. In a statement released by the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Tinubu demanded that the PSC withdraw Naja’atu from her position.

“This appointment is not only callous, but it is also insensitive, openly confrontational, and consequently unacceptable to the Tinubu/SHETTIMA Presidential Campaign Council,” the statement reads. Tinubu also accused Naja’atu of working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to free, fair, and credible elections. The statement further noted that Naja’atu was sacked as the APC campaign’s Director of Civil Society Organisations for being incompetent and a mole in the campaign team. Despite having the right to campaign for the candidate of her choice, Naja’atu should not be given preference. The APC PCC demands the immediate withdrawal of her appointment.

